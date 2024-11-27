Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Udaipur administration issued a prohibitory order on Tuesday, under Section 163 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a radius of 500 metres from Jagdish Chowk area till further orders following a clash that broke out on Monday night between two families of the royal family of the city.

District Magistrate Arvind Poswal issued the prohibitory order on Tuesday. As per the order, there will be a ban on gathering five or more people in a group at one place, displaying various types of weapons etc.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur called the incident "unfortunate", hoping that the administration and the government will stand with truth and serve justice.

"What happened was unfortunate. We hope that the administration and the government will stand with truth and serve justice... We can always approach the court. It is not right to take law into your own hands and consider yourself above the law... We faced a similar situation 40 years ago... We will reply in terms of law to their illegal approach... Their claims are false and the temple inside the city palace is open for all, given that they arrive responsibly," he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday DM Poswal reassured the public, stating that the situation is now under control.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "The law and order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still going on for certain others."

Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

"The district administration has moved to take the disputed site of Dhuni Mata Temple into receivership. If either of the two groups wants to register a case, it will be registered," he added.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash erupted between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, leading to stone pelting outside the City Palace.

BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace.

The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace.

Following the refusal, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's supporters began throwing stones and attempted to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.

The row in the erstwhile royal family reportedly erupted after the coronation of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar. (ANI)

