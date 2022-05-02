Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the BJP had often cheated Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for propagating Hindutva and added that he is not so "gullible" as his father.

"Tase Balasaheb Bhole Hote, Pun Me Nahi (In some ways, Balasaheb had this streak of innocence. But I am not like that). I will not allow the BJP to succeed in its plot. I keep my eyes and ears open on their actions and strategies. I am not so gullible. I am well versed with BJP's agenda," Thackeray said at an event in Mumbai.

Thackeray also lashed out at the BJP leaders for politicising Hindutva and said, "Hindus in Maharashtra are not gullible enough to get trapped by the Hindutva policies run by these people. The BJP is behaving in such a way as if people of the state are seeking help from them to revive Maharashtra."

The CM reminded the BJP that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was in place in the name of Hindutva only. "Shiv Sena fought and won its first election in the name of Hindutva in 1987 alone from Vile Parle. In those elections the BJP fielded candidates against the Shiv Sena," he said. "The Shiv Sena contested and won the first by-election in the country on the basis of Hindutva, which was the Vile Parle Assembly bypoll. It is noteworthy that while the Shiv Sena was contesting the election on the basis of Hindutva, the BJP had fielded a candidate by opposing Shiv Sena, he added. But after the Shiv Sena won the election, the BJP leader came to Balasaheb Thackeray to form an alliance on the basis of Hindutva," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray not only slammed the BJP but also the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party chief Raj Thackeray. Targetting MNS he said, "Even if new players come in politics in the name of Hindutva, they will not be noticed so easily. Sometimes their game starts with Marathi and sometimes with Hindutva. Their drama-entertainment was closed for the last two years but it has re-started. Their flags have also changed."

Though Shiv Sena is in alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, CM reiterated his party's line in favour of "real Hindutva", he said. (ANI)

