Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 2 (PTI) Congress-led UDF has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct by Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at an event here recently.

The complaint was filed in connection with Riyas' statement about an international stadium coming up in this North Kerala district in the future at the sports-related event organised here by the Sports Fraternity collective.

The Election Commission (EC) has reportedly issued a notice to Riyas on the complaint by the UDF.

The UDF has alleged that it amounts to announcing a government project amidst the ongoing LS poll campaign and amounts to violation of the MCC.

Refuting the allegation, Riyas told a TV channel on Tuesday that he did nothing wrong as during his speech itself he had mentioned that the stadium project had already been announced by the state Sports Minister.

"I also mentioned about completion of the National Highway 66 and the improvement of roads in Kozhikode. There is nothing wrong with mentioning the good work done by our government.

"Why should we be scared of doing that? We will keep mentioning the good work the government has done," he said.

The visuals of the even aired on TV channels also show the cameraman engaged by the EC being led away from the stage by LDF candidate from Kozhikode constituency Elamaram Kareem.

Riyas said he has no idea about that as he left the event after his speech.

