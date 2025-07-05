Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 5 (PTI) Opposition UDF on Saturday criticised the Kerala government over the disciplinary action initiated against a teacher of an aided school for opposing its decision to introduce zumba dance in state-run schools.

Based on the instructions of the general education department, the management of the aided school in Palakkad district recently suspended the teacher pending inquiry over his social media post criticising zumba.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Officially Re-Elected RJD National President for the 13th Time.

While talking to reporters here, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said it was not right to suspend a teacher for expressing his opinion over a matter.

He alleged that no action was taken against another teacher who shared the controversial kafir screenshot which had triggered a huge political row in the state during the time of Lok Saba election.

Also Read | Bihar: Rabri Devi Asks People to ‘Refuse’ Showing Documents to Poll Officials Amid Electoral Roll Revision Controversy.

No action was taken against him then because he was a CPI(M) member, the LoP charged.

Criticising the Left government's latest action, Satheesan sought to know don't a teacher have the right to express his opinion about zumba dance.

"The higher education department has pressured the management to take action against the teacher. It should be withdrawn. It is not good for Kerala," Satheesan added.

The zumba programme was introduced in schools following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who stated that the dance, which combines aerobic movements performed to lively music, would help reduce stress among schoolchildren and, in turn, counter the menace of drug abuse among young people.

From this academic year, many schools have begun offering zumba training.

However, some Muslim organisations came out against the government's decision.

The Kerala government, last week, stood firm in its decision to introduce Zumba dance in state schools as part of its anti-drug campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)