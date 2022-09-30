Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Thursday reached the Udhampur bus stand for investigations as two bomb blasts rocked the region within 8 hours.

The team reached the spot to investigate the second blast.

Also Read | GST Evasion Worth Rs 824 Crores Unearthed, ICICI Prudential Among 15 Entities Under Probe.

The officials were seen collecting the samples from the bus that was smashed into pieces after the attack.

The officials informed that two people, who were injured in the first blast, are now out of danger, while no injuries were reported from the second blast.

Also Read | Supreme Court Takes Note of Terrible Jail Conditions, Says ‘Sodomy, Forced Homosexuality Fills Prisoners With Revenge Against System’.

A bomb detection and disposal squad, accompanied by sniffer dogs, had earlier arrived at the explosion site.

Two blasts rocked Udhampur within 8 hours of each other. Two people were injured in the first blast that happened at 10:30 pm on Wednesday in the Domali Chowk. The injured were admitted to the Udhampur District Hospital. The blast damaged vehicles parked nearby.

The second blast struck the bus stand locality this morning but no one was injured, officials said.

After visiting the Udhampur bus stand, where the second blast struck this morning, the Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said that the blast had a "certain similarity" and was likely triggered by a timer.

"The first blast happened last night around 10.30 pm in a bus parked near a petrol pump. The second one happened on a bus at the Udhampur bus stand. No injury has been reported in the second blast. Two got injured in the first blast and they are out of danger. The probe is underway," said Suleman Choudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Udhampur-Reasi Range.

Meanwhile, locals, led by Udhampur Congress Counselor Preeti Khajuria, staged a protest against the district administration after the blasts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)