New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The University Grants Commission on Friday observed that the All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University is offering various degree courses, which is in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

"As per section 22(1) of UGC Act, 1956, a degree can be awarded only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a university under section 3 of the UGC Act or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees", said Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC.

Also Read | Mumbai: College Professor Reunites Runaway Minor Girl Found Alone in Local Train With Mother.

He further said, "It may kindly be noted that above mentioned AIIPHS State Government University isneither recognized by UGC in terms of its establishment under Section 2(f) and Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, nor it is empowered to award any degree."

"Therefore, the general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in the above mentioned self-styled institution," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)