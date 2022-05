New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The dates for the submission of forms for the upcoming University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam have been extended to May 30, 2022, informed the officials on Sunday.

The last date of fee payment has also been declared as May 30.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Stabs Roommate After Fight Over Household Work in Navi Mumbai, Arrested.

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022."

Kumar further suggested the candidates to visit the official website for more details.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Welcomes Centre's Fuel Price Cut, Demands Excise Duty at Same Rate As During UPA Regime.

Earlier, the NET exam for merged cycles was to be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)