New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) is working in line with New Education Policy 2020 to support universities and colleges to transform higher education into world class education.

UGC is making regulations and working as a facilitator to make higher education institutions impart quality education to create a skilful, innovative young generation. In this direction, UGC is going to launch a new website, the 'UTSAH' portal, Professor of Practice Portal on May 16.

Speaking to ANI, M Jagadesh Kumar said, "UGC has redesigned the website to make it more user-friendly, informative, and dynamic. All information is categorized as per the type of stakeholders, such as students, faculty, and Universities. It helps to ease in getting information".

"The home page covers key initiatives, student corners, faculty corners, and information about different types of universities, dashboards and e-Governance portals of UGC initiatives and schemes," he said

UGC Chairman further said that the stakeholders can easily access notices and circulars.

"Also, access regulations are according to the type of stakeholders, such as universities, colleges, students, and faculty. Finding university details is very easy on this website, and it has more filter facilities for the users to sort the HEIs as per their requirements," he said.

He added, "Similarly, users can visit details of the UGC's various bureaus and contact information of the Bureau Head and other officials. UGC's Various Digital Initiatives are highlighted to access directly".

UGC Chairman said that UGC has developed a portal named UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) to motivate, implement, and monitor progress.

This Portal aims to effectively track and support the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and its strategic initiatives across Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in our country.

"After extensive consultations with stakeholders, including institutions, universities, colleges, IITs, NITs, and INIs, the UGC is launching the UTSAH Portal. The UTSAH Portal will serve as a comprehensive platform providing detailed information about UGC's initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher education" he added.

Jagadesh Kumar said that the UTSAH Portal will track outputs and outcomes across essential fields such as learner-centric education, digital learning, industry-institute collaboration, academic research, internationalization, and the Indian Knowledge System.

Through the UTSAH Portal, the HEIs will provide valuable insights into their efforts and progress in these thrust areas, contributing to the overall enhancement of the higher education landscape in our country.

"The Portal has been designed with a user-friendly interface to facilitate easy submission of initiatives, achievements, and best practices adopted by HEIs to implement qualitative reforms on their campuses. Providing comprehensive and reliable data will aid in informed policy-making, future planning, and the overall growth of the higher education sector in our country. The UGC anticipates the launch of the UTSAH Portal as a significant milestone in our journey towards accessible, equitable, inclusive and quality education in India," he told ANI.

UGC has developed a portal of Professors of Practice (PoP) to facilitate institutions to get experienced professional experts in the required area.

UGC in a statement said, "The Experts in any discipline can register with an email ID and mobile number. Then, they can log in and fill the profile with detailed information such as the domain of expertise, years of work experience, location, type of engagement, expectations, etc. Universities and institutions can register on this Portal. Upload the advertisement for the appointment of PoP with the required number of posts and domain".

"Institutions can view the details of Experts registered on the Portal. The institutions can contact the domain experts, and engagement will be decided based on the convenience of both," UGC added. (ANI)

