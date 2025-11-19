New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) conducted an informative webinar on 'Offline Verification using the Aadhaar App'. Ahead of the formal launch of the new Aadhaar App, the meet observed participation of over 250 entities and individuals from various sectors. UIDAI gave a detailed overview of the advantages offered by offline verification, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.

In his welcome address, Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, highlighted the objective of the webinar -- to promote Offline Verification, build a strong ecosystem around it and spread awareness about the features, benefits, and potential of offline Aadhaar verification through the forthcoming Aadhaar App.

Also Read | Orry Summoned by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in INR 252 Crore Drug Case.

He emphasised that offline verification would offer both users and entities a secure, convenient and privacy-protecting method for identity verification and discourage sharing and reliance on a physical/ photocopy of Aadhaar, which otherwise is a possible reason for potential fraudulent practices.

This was followed by a detailed presentation by Vivek Chandra Verma, DDG, UIDAI, explaining the purpose, scope, and practical usage of offline verification. The session also covered in detail the technical framework, integration pathways, and future-ready nature of the verification process.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn In As Bihar CM for 10th Time on November 20; PM Narendra Modi To Attend as Chief Guest.

UIDAI officials touched upon several aspects of offline verification and its potential use cases, including hotel check-ins, residential society entry, event access, etc. Officials explained the various modes of offline verification, including the QR-based verification.

Participants were also given a detailed overview of the advantages offered by offline verification, like the option to verify and share complete or selective Aadhaar information and the ability to confirm proof of presence through offline face verification.

UIDAI authorities underlined multiple benefits for Aadhaar Number Holders, like having Aadhaar details of up to five family members in the App; full control over what data of Aadhaar is shared; flexibility to disclose complete or selective Aadhaar information, one-click biometric lock/unlock for enhanced security and features like hassle-free mobile number and address update options.

Towards the end, entities and participants were invited to stay tuned for more features and capabilities that are in the making and will be introduced with the new Aadhaar App and promote the Offline Verification ecosystem, aimed at improving resident convenience and strengthening secure digital identity services across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)