New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been conferred Honorary Knighthood by the United Kingdom for his services to the UK-India business relations, the group said on Friday.

He has been conferred "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division) - honorary DBE/KBE".

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to 40 CRPF Personnel Killed in Terror Attack, Says 'Narendra Modi Govt Determined To Destroy Terrorists'.

In a post on X, the group said Chandrasekaran received "an Honorary Knighthood by His Majesty, King Charles for services to UK-India business relations".

Commenting on the recognition, Chandrasekaran said, "I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors."

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Terror Attack Martyrs, Says 'Coming Generations Will Never Forget Their Sacrifice'.

He further said,"We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK."

The Tata Group enjoy fruitful and world-class research and academic partnerships with great institutions in UK which include the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick and the University of Swansea, he added.

"I would also like to express, on behalf of the Tata Group, my deep thanks to HM Government for their support for the Group. It is a strong and enduring relationship, and I look forward to strengthening our presence in the UK further," Chandrasekaran noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)