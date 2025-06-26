Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 26 (ANI): British authorities on Thursday thanked India for their constant support after the British F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport nearly a fortnight ago.

The High Commission spokesperson said, "We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support"

The UK aircraft was unable to return to UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely.

The aircraft has subsequently developed an engineering issue whilst on the ground, which precluded its return to the Carrier. Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales assessed the aircraft, and it was decided that the support of a UK-based engineering team was needed, according to a statement from the UK High Commission

The aircraft will be moved to a space in the maintenance repair and overhaul facility hangar once specialist equipment and UK engineering teams arrive.

The UK High Commission said, "throughout this diversion incident, we have worked closely with all Indian authorities, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and are extremely grateful for their support."

The High Commission further stated that continuing security and organisational support provided by India demonstrates close coordination and deepening relationship that exists between the Armed Forces of the UK and India.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14 night.

In a post on X, the IAF had said, "A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25. Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield."

"On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F-35 B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft," the IAF added. (ANI)

