Almora, Nov 30 (PTI) Four people were killed and 11 injured in two separate accidents in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday.

A car fell into a gorge in Jainti, killing two people on the spot, and leaving as many injured, an official at the Lamgada police station said.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the car was on its way to Jainti from Sangroli.

Another accident occurred near Kasardevi in the district, according to the Almora police station.

Two people were killed and nine injured in the incident that occurred near Kasardevi in the district. The deceased were identified as Kisan Ram and Rekha Bhatt.

The vehicle was on its way to Haldwani from Bageshwar.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

