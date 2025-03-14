Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Celebrations for the festival of Holi and Friday prayers during Ramzaan were held peacefully with Haridwar police putting in place heightened security in the city.

Two days earlier, the Haridwar Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola confirmed that a meeting with community representatives of both sides was held after and it was agreed that mosques in the city will hold Friday prayers after 2.30 pm.

Superintendent of Police, Gairola said that three zones and 33 sectors had been created in the city to maintain law and order and police personnel were deployed in the vicinity of every mosque, he said.

"Till now Holi has been going on peacefully here and Jumma Namaaz has also been completed safely in the city area of Haridwar. Security arrangements are still ongoing and the police will remain alert till the Holi celebrations are complete," Gairola told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in celebrations of the festival at his residence in Dehradun today. Dhami interacted with the public while celebrating Holi and went to Raj Bhawan to extend his greetings to Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retired).Dhami said that the State is celebrating Holi and Phool Dei together. He added that it marks the end of Winter after which the snow melts and it marks the beginning of good weather.

"The State is celebrating both Holi and Phool Dei together. When the winters end and snow melts, it marks the beginning of good weather in the state... I extend my greetings to all on this auspicious occasion", Pushkar Singh Dhami said to the reporters on Friday. (ANI)

