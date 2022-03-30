Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after passing a vote-on-account worth Rs 21,116.81 crore to take care of the state's expenditures for the next four months and a motion of thanks on the governor's address to the House.

The vote-on-account was tabled in the state assembly by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Also Read | And then These People Cry for Cooperative Federalism, Even when Their Revenue Has … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"The assembly was adjourned sine die after the passage of a vote-on-account and a motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the House," Minister for Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Prem Chand Aggarwal said.

It was the first session of the state's newly elected fifth assembly whose proceedings were presided over by its first woman Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Medical Student Found Dead in Hostel; Kin Say He Ended Life Due to Ragging.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)