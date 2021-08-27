Dehradun, Aug 27 (PTI) The monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly concluded on Friday, but the House will re-assemble on Saturday for a special debate on sustainable development goals.

The gist of the views expressed by the members and their suggestions will be sent to Lok Sabha, Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said.

"The five-day session of the state assembly concluded today but the members have been asked to assemble for a special debate on sustainable development goals in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he told reporters.

"There are many knowledgeable members in the Uttarakhand Assembly. I invite all the MLAs regardless of their party affiliations to come to the Vidhan Sabha for the special debate and share their thoughts on the subject," he said.

The speaker said the assembly proceedings during the five-day monsoon session were held without much interruption. "Altogether the assembly proceedings during the five-day session lasted for 28 hours and 22 minutes.

He thanked the chief minister who is also the leader of the House for being present in the assembly most of the time and making several announcements in public interest.

Aggarwal also thanked the opposition members for their cooperation in smoothly conducting proceedings of the House.

