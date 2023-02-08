Dehradun, Feb 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited his alma mater in Udham Singh Nagar district, sharing with the students memories of his time there and tips on dealing with examination-related stress.

Dhami visited the Tharu Government Inter College in Khatima and told the students how he sat on the floor, using a wooden plank to write during classes.

The institution made a big contribution in his growth, he told the students.

Though he described himself as an average student, Dhami asked the students to take every lesson as an opportunity to learn something new.

He told them to read "Exam Warriors" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn about dealing with exam-related stress.

Dhami also asked the students to follow the advice the Prime Minister gave at a recent "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme on dealing with stress caused by an approaching examination.

To a question on time management, he said, "You are your best time manager. You should wake up early every morning and include exercise and games in your daily routine."

