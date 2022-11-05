Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the officers to expedite the recruitment process in the state and asked all the secretaries to make available the information on vacancies in their departments within a week.

"Regular employment fairs should be organized by the Employment and Skill Development Department for employment and self-employment, in which cooperation of industrial organizations should also be taken. So that more and more people of the state can get employment opportunities," CM Dhami directed the officials in the meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Also Read | Shyam Saran Negi Dies: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Goes to Himachal Pradesh To Attend Last Rites of India's First Voter.

The Chief Minister said that the files of the departments should not remain unnecessarily pending at the government level as the cognizance of this will also be taken from the Chief Minister's Office.

"The requisitions for the vacant posts of various departments to be sent to the commission should be examined and sent as soon as possible," he further said, adding that all the necessary formalities should be completed properly before sending the requisition so that the recruitment process can be accelerated.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Says Gurugram Not Included in Smart City Mission As We Want It To Be 'Smartest City'.

Dhami said that it is also the responsibility of the departmental officers to ensure that speedy work is done at the departmental level in the implementation of the schemes, for this the departments will have to improve their functioning.

"In view of departmental utility, action should also be ensured to fill essential and important nature posts expeditiously," Dhami added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)