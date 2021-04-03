Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday virtually participated in a night 'chaupal' organised under the Chief Minister Rapid Resolution Program at Naitala village in the Uttarkashi district and resolved all the 18 complaints received.

According to a statement released by the chief minister's office, the District Magistrate was instructed to submit a report in 10 days on the complaint of fake COVID-19 bills, and complaints of disturbances in Namami Gange were given to the concerned authorities for early redressal of the problems of villagers, during the chaupal.

The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate to submit a report in 10 days on complaints concerning fake COVID-19 bills and irregularities in the Namami Gange project and stressed the need to increase tourism activities in the area, as per the statement.

During the chaupal, a woman demanded the opening of an ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwife) center in the village, to which the Chief Minister's Office in Uttarkashi said that an ANM center is already present in the village but is not operational due to the lack of manpower. To this, the Chief Minister immediately instructed officials to appoint people and start the center on a priority basis.

The block development council (BDC) member of Naitala village told the chief minister that around 300 to 400 people residing near the area were facing a lot of trouble due to the lack of proper roads. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to act on the complaint and resolve the problem as soon as possible.

In another complaint, the District Panchayat member from Ward 2 of Naitala said that it is very important to build a ghat here under Namami Gange. He further demanded the construction of a wall near the tourist places situated on the banks of river Ganga. On this, the Chief Minister gave instructions to the concerned officer to get the construction done at the earliest.

The statement said that during the chaupal, the Chief Minister said that information regarding a scam in the Namami Gange scheme was received and directed an unbiased investigation into the matter.

Sunita Bhatt, a member of the group of women of Naitala Gram Sabha, informed about the problem of not getting a place to open milk dairy in the village, on which the Chief Minister directed the concerned officer to make available land to the women's group at the earliest.

Another local complained about the problem in irrigation due to the non-restoration of the 4 km long canal built near the village in 1955. He said that the proposal and estimate of the restoration process is ready but is not being taken up. Acting on this, the Chief Minister instructed the officers to put the matter in the district planning meeting.

Pooja Rawat, another local from the village, drew attention to the lack of adequate rooms in an Inter-College building. On this, the District Education Officer informed that there is a plan to construct two additional rooms for the building. The Chief Minister gave instructions to get the rooms constructed soon, adding that there is a provision of adequate budget funding for the same. (ANI)

