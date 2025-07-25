Dehradun, Jul 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday increased the amount given to Param Vir Chakra awardees as ex-gratia from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore.

Making the announcement on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Dhami said apart from this they will continue to get Rs 3 lakh as annual grant.

"The borders of our country are safe due to the valor, courage and sacrifice of our brave soldiers... The state government is committed to the welfare of the soldiers and their families and is constantly taking concrete and effective decisions to protect their interests," Dhami said.

It is the duty of every citizen to respect the valor, dedication and sacrifice of the soldiers, he said, describing Uttarakhand not only as Devbhoomi (land of gods), but also Veerbhoomi (land of the brave).

The hike in the ex gratia paid to Param Vir Chankra awardees fulfills a promise made by Dhami to soldiers at a Sainik Samman ceremony organised in Khatima on the occasion of his father late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami's death anniversary.

The chief minister also issued a separate message to salute the valor of the Indian Army and emotionally remember the sacrifice of those martyred in the Kargil war.

A large number of brave sons of Uttarakhand also sacrificed their lives to protect the country in that war, he said, adding that their sacrifice will continue to inspire the new generation.

