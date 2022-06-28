Dehradun, Jun 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday ordered to install crash barriers at 77 vulnerable places on Chardham Yatra motorway in a bid to reduce the number of road accidents.

In a letter to Public Works Department Minister Satpal Maharaj and Transport Minister Chandan Ram Das, the chief minister called for installing the barriers in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pauri districts.

Dhami underlined the urgent need to install such barriers on travel routes to prevent vehicles from falling into deep gorges as well as minimise the instances of other road accidents.

There are still many sensitive places on the Chardham Yatra route where the huge gap between two crash barriers makes them insufficient to prevent accidents, he said in the letter.

The chief minister directed the ministers to install 10 crash barriers in the first phase at 10 of the highly sensitive places on top priority and then install the same at the remaining 67 places as well.

