Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will set up 5,100 kiosks for women under the Chief Minister Women Entrepreneurship Promotion scheme, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday evening, state government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik told reporters.

The cabinet also decided to give 1,072 acres of land for a Greenfield airport at Pantnagar for free, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for giving land for the establishment of an institute of plastic engineering at Doiwala for free, he added.

It also cleared a proposal for opening two Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas in every block, Kaushik said.

