New Delhi, November 4: Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 6,842 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus tally in the national capital rose to 4,03,096 while as many as 5,797 patients recovered from the infection. Delhi reported 51 new fatalities today, taking the death toll to 6,703. The total case tally in Delhi now stands at 4,09,938 including 3,65,866 recoveries, 37,369 active case and 6,703 deaths, the Delhi Government said on Wednesday.

Delhi has been witnessing over 6,000 cases since the past two days. On Tuesday, the national capital had reported a spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases while as many as 3,610 people had recovered from the virus and 48 succumbed to it. The case fatality rate is 1.65 percent. The availability of COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators at 39 private and a Central government-run hospital in the national capital has gone nil amid the massive surge in the novel coronavirus cases in the last few days, according to official data. Festive Season, Laxity in Adhering to Norms Caused Delhi Covid Surge, Says Centre.

Here's the tweet:

6,842 new #COVID cases, 5,797 recoveries, and 51 deaths recorded in Delhi today. Total cases now at 4,09,938 including 3,65,866 recoveries, 37,369 active case and 6,703 deaths: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/cpdVYq5pDq — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in India rose to 83,13,876 with a fresh spike of 46,253 coronavirus infections and 514 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,692,693 cases, including 44,248 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

