Rishikesh, Jul 23 (PTI) A man was arrested here in Uttarakhand on Friday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over a period of time, police said.

Kranshu Chauhan has been arrested in the case, Rishikesh Kotwali police station in-charge Shishupal Singh Negi said.

He repeatedly raped the girl over a period of time after intimidating her, the officer said.

Negi said that a case has been registered against Chauhan under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

