Dehradun, Oct 17 (PTI) A two-day international conference to discuss ways to achieve net-zero carbon energy systems began at the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee on Monday.

"Net zero carbon energy systems are vital to address climate change. I am sure this conference will lead to research collaborations, partnerships and outcomes that will boost the development of new technologies in hydro and renewable energy," said M L Sharma, officiating director of IIT, Roorkee, during inaugural session.

Also Read | Azam Khan Shaved His Head After Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

The theme of the conference on hydro and renewable energy -- Net Zero Carbon Energy Systems 2022 -- aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment at UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) to create net zero carbon energy systems in India by 2070, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Chinese Nationals Arrested for Cyber Fraud in Greater Noida.

The conference is being organized by IIT, Roorkee's department of Hydro and Renewable Energy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)