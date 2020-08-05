Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI) People in Uttarakhand on Wednesday lit diyas at their homes to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's official residence brightened up with the light of earthen lamps in celebration of the occasion.

People also distributed sweets among themselves, lit diyas at their homes and burst firecrackers to express their happiness.

Diyas were lit by BJP workers at the Pradesh party office and also by Congress workers in Mohan Mandir, Neshville road to celebrate the occasion.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat at his home worshipped lord Ram.

