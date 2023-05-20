Gopeshwar, May 20 (PTI) The gates of Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand, were opened for devotees on Saturday.

Over 2,000 devotees were present as the famous gurudwara was opened amid showering of flowers after an ardaas and recital of Sukhmani Sahib Ji.

Also Read | India Brought Back 231 Stolen Antiques in the Last Nine Years, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The shrine remains closed during winters as it is covered with snow.

There was still a lot of snow around the shrine on Saturday.

Also Read | .

The first batch of pilgrims, which was flagged off by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh in Rishikesh on May 17, trekked to Hemkund Sahib from Govindghat on Saturday morning to attend the opening of the gates and offer prayers.

Arrangements have been made for live telecast of prayers at Hemkund Sahib from 10 am to 1 pm from PTC Simran channel every day, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)