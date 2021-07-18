Dehradun, Jul 18 (PTI) Water levels of the Ganga, Yamuna and their tributaries in Uttarakhand rose following incessant rains on Sunday, while four labourers stranded in the Pili river in Haridwar district were pulled out safely from it.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave his consent to deployment of two helicopters for two months in the disaster prone Pithoragarh district for helping in relief and rescue operations in case of an emergency.

Dhami also said that helicopter services can be offered to common people at concessional rates on payment basis as an alternative mode of transport when they are not required for relief or rescue operations.

He has fixed Rs 3,000 as helicopter fare per person, an official statement here said.

Four labourers engaged in construction of a bridge over the Pili river in Shyampur area of Haridwar district got stranded as its water level rose all of a sudden, DGP Ashok Kumar said in a tweet.

But police jumped into action immediately and pulled all of them out of the river safely with the help of a crane, he said.

Most of the rivers in Uttarakhand are in spate following incessant rains with the Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Nandakini, Tons, Saryu, Gori, Kali and the Ramganga flowing close to the warning level, the State Emergency Operation Centre here informed.

A constant vigil on them is being maintained, it said.

Intermittent rains continued in Dehradun as well with a house caving in in Vikasnagar and a tree falling in Jal Sansthan office premises in Parade ground.

A hut was also washed away in rain in Kandoli in Raipur area of the town.

However, there was no loss of life in any of these incidents.

Heavy rains occurred over the last 24 hours at a number of places in Uttarakhand with Raiwala recording the highest 120 mm of rainfall, Rishikesh 105.2 mm, Kotdwar 97 mm, Khatima 83 mm, Mohkampur 80 mm, Mussoorie 70 mm, Jaspur 50mm and Sahaspur 43 mm.

