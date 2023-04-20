Kotdwar (U'khand), Apr 20 (PTI) The statement of another witness in the Ankita Bhandari murder case was recorded here on Thursday in the court of District and Sessions Judge Rina Negi.

Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly pushed into the Chilla canal by the resort's operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta in September last year for resisting their attempts to force her to offer "special services" to a VIP guest.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Auspicious Day May Present a Pleasant Surprise for Gold Buyers.

The three accused have been charged with murder, destruction of evidence, and immoral trafficking.

The witness, Khushraj, who worked in the Vanantara resort, said in his statement that he was standing in the reception at around 6 pm on September 18 when he saw Ankita coming from her room and shouting, "Please take me away from here."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Ex-Girlfriend's Brother, Her Lover in Shastri Park.

Arya was trying to snatch the phone from her and teasing her, prosecution lawyer Jitendra Rawat said quoting from Khushraj's statement.

After that at around 6.15 pm, he saw a crying Bhandari, while Arya, Gupta and Bhaskar leaving together on two-wheelers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)