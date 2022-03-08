Dehradun, Mar 8 (PTI) IIT Roorkee has installed Petascale supercomputing infrastructure to accelerate research and development in multidisciplinary domains of science and engineering, officials said.

Developed under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), it is a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), they said.

The focus is to provide computational power to the user community of IIT Roorkee and neighbouring academic institutions, they said.

Inaugurating the infrastructure on Monday, Chairman of Board of Governors of IIT Roorkee BVR Mohan Reddy said, "IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM.”

