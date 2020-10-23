Rishikesh (U'khand), Oct 23 (PTI) Three people, including a minor, were killed as a speeding truck rammed into a row of tents, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Rishikesh-Dehradun road at around 10 pm on Thursday, killing two persons on the spot and leaving two others injured, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Ritesh Shah said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Killed, Three Injured in Car-Bus Collision on Gaganbawda Road in Kolhapur District.

The injured, who were from a nomadic community, were rushed by the police to AIIMS, Rishikesh where a 15-year-old boy succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

One of the injured is still under treatment, Shah said.

Also Read | Bags on Wheels App to Be Launched by Northern Railways Soon to Ferry Passenger Luggage; Know All About The App-Based-Service.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle seized, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)