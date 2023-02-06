Gopeshwar, Feb 6 (PTI) An awareness campaign for controlling wildfires began on Monday from Bhaduda village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district with residents swearing by their worshipped deities not to let forests catch fire.

Led by village head Sunita Devi, the residents undertook a yatra from Bhaduda to Gudam village and held dialogues with locals on controlling forest fires.

Before setting out on the yatra with the slogan "chipko ke baad yahi pukar, jungle nahin jalenge abki baar", they collectively swore by the almighty not to let forests catch fire.

Earlier at a symposium held as part of the campaign, Kedarnath DFO Indra Singh Negi spoke at length on the damages caused by forest fires.

