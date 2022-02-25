Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar over the Ukraine situation and assured complete assistance from the state.

The Chief Minister enquired about the repatriation process and also briefed the Union Minister on efforts put in by the state government in assisting the Centre.

The Chief Minister has taken serious cognisance of the situation and instructed officials to coordinate with the MEA to provide the best possible help for the students and Indian Nationals from Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government also appointed officials to coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry to provide the best possible help to the stranded students from Andhra Pradesh in Ukraine.

It has set up helpline numbers for the stranded students to seek assistance. Specially dedicated helplines have been set up at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi and in Vijayawada for the students to approach and seek help.

Officials include P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055), MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081) and ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430) and email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com.

The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number- 8500027678.

Reddy has ordered officials to set up district-level call centres to aid the stranded students and their families. Officials have been instructed to enquire about their well-being and take appropriate measures, including timely consultation and guidance during these tough times.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has also said that, if necessary, assistance will be lent in the evacuation process using special aircraft.

Reddy also instructed the officials to assist the centre with the necessary information. In addition, they have been instructed to forward any information received about the people from Andhra Pradesh to the Ministry of External Affairs officials.

He has asked officials to keep him informed about the situation and progress of helping the stranded students and professionals.

The Andhra Pradesh government has assured assistance and support required for the return of the students and professionals who are stranded.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

