Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed officials to coordinate with the Union External Affairs Ministry to provide the best possible help to the stranded students from Andhra Pradesh in Ukraine.

The officials include P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055), MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081) and ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430) and email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com.

Also Read | CS Results 2021: ICSI CS Result for Professional, Executive Courses Declared at icsi.edu; Here's How to Check.

The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number- 8500027678. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)