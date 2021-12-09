Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday said that the project will benefit over 90 lakh people and generate employment opportunities.

The BJP leader said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the project. There have been a lot of contributions of the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments. I had met former chief minister Kamal Nath regarding the project. Water issues have been resolved. The project will directly benefit about 90 lakh people."

She further criticised environmental activists for creating hurdles over the rivers inter-linking project saying they are "two-faced".

"I will discuss with the chief minister about CAD (command area development). The command area development is very important and should not be ignored. This will generate employment. Agro-based industries will emerge," added Bharati.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project.

This project involves the transfer of water from Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

The total cost of the Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels and it will be completed in eight years. It will generate 103 MW hydropower and 27 MW solar power.

An official release said the union cabinet has approved central support of Rs 39,317 crore for the project, covering a grant of Rs 36,290 crore and a loan of Rs 3,027 crore.

It said the project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India and "also showcase to the world our ingenuity and vision".

The project is believed to be of immense benefit to the water-starved Bundelkhand region covering the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

