Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) An uncle-nephew duo died when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Panipat-Khatima highway, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Titawi village on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rupesh Kumar (60) and his nephew Ravi Kumar (35).

Ravindra Singh Yadav, SHO, Titawi police station said the accident took place when the victims were returning from Phugana and heading to Pinna village.

He said the truck driver fled the spot.

