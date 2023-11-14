Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Listing out of the key takeaways and works done by the BJP government in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to vote the saffron party back to power, adding that it would carry forward its efforts to make MP the "best state" if elected.

Addressing a public meeting at Mauganj in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the BJP heavyweight said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh recovered from a 'Bimaru' (sick) state to become a 'Bemisaal' (unparalleled) state. While in power here, the Congress presented a budget of Rs 23,000 crore for MP. However, our government, under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, increased the state budget to Rs 3,14,000 crore. If you bless us again, we will work to make Madhya Pradesh the best state in the country."

Also Read | Chhath Pooja 2023: BMC Makes Full Preparations for Festival at 82 Locations in Mumbai.

"Previously, only about 64,000 tourists would visit the state. However, under our leadership, the count of visitors to MP has grown by leaps and bounds to 9 lakh. The number of medical seats in the state has only gone up from 620 to 4,000 currently," Shah added.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for invoking the state's OBC people during his campaign-related visits, the Union Home Minister said, "Someone wrote Rahul Gandhi a speech that by speaking about the OBC people here, they can get more votes. He has been talking ad nauseum about OBC people on his visits here. However, the truth is that the Congress is against the backward classes. They did not implement the Mandal Commission (report) when in power at the Centre. It was Prime Mnister Narendra Modi who gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Class Commission."

Also Read | HC on Stray Dog Bite: Punjab and Haryana High Court Sets Minimum Compensation at Rs 10,000 Per Tooth Mark, Declares State Responsible for Animal Attacks.

Listing out the key takeaways of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, Shah made a mention of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the women's reservation Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also took potshots at the Congress on Tuesday, saying that their model of governance is the 'laapata (missing) model'.

Addressing a public meeting in the Alot assembly constituency of MP on Tuesday, the BJP national chief said, "The Congress practices the 'laapata' model of governance. During their rule, everything, be it water supply, electricity, and roads, was missing."

In a further dig at the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, Nadda asked the people if the grand old party, during his 15-month tenure in the state, stopped the Sambal Yojana of the previous Shivraj Chouhan government or not.

The people responded with a resounding 'yes'.

The state is set to poll for the 230-member Assembly on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)