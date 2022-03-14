New Delhi, March 14: Eight workers were rescued and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Kashmere Gate area here on Monday, police said. The fire department said it received information about the incident at 5.24 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Information was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. Police, fire service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway." Delhi Building Collapse: 8 Rescued After Under-Construction Building Collapses at Nicholson Road Near Kashmiri Gate.

"So far, eight workers at the site have been rescued," he said. Three to four workers are feared trapped under the debris, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

