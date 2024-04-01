Rourkela (Odisha), April 1 (PTI) An under-trial prisoner escaped from police custody while he was undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Monday.

The under-trial prisoner, identified as 36-year-old Arjun Munda, was admitted to the Bhawani Shankar Hospital for hydrocele surgery, which was conducted on March 30 and he was recovering.

Early on Monday, around 2 am, he managed to escape from the hospital, a police officer said on Monday.

Sundargarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Himansu Behera said that Munda was booked for the murder of his wife.

"He had allegedly murdered his wife on December 19 last year and was undergoing a trial for it," Behera said.

He said that one havildar and four constables were deployed to guard him in the hospital round the clock.

When asked how the under-trial prisoner could manage to escape despite the deployment of policemen, he said, "We are scrutinising the CCTV cameras. We can tell how he managed to escape from police custody only after examining those."

