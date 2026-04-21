Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijayravia on Tuesdsay, the final day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly poll campaigning, has alleged a "secret underground deal" between the DMK and the BJP in the State.

Addressing a rally at the YMCA Ground in Nandanam in Channai, Vijay declared that DMK "is going to lose the 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections".

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"If this Vijay says something, he will stick with it. There is an underground deal between DMK and BJP. In this election, DMK is going to lose for sure...Vijay will stand with minorities. I appeal to people to save Tamil Nadu from Stalin. I appeal to you all to vote for the Whistle symbol (TVK symbol). You may be outside but please come and vote for the Whistle symbol," Vijay said.

The TVK chief further declared that while the DMK remains the party's "political enemy," the BJP is its "ideological enemy," asserting that their stance has not changed a bit.

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"We have come to the final campaign of the election...In Vikravandi, we said that our political enemy is DMK and policy enemy is BJP. We have not changed our stand even one inch. You can trust your Vijay 100 per cent," added the actor-turned politician.

Meanwhile, in a strong pitch ahead of the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, Vijay, who is making his political debut, outlined a series of welfare-focused promises, asserting that his government would act immediately upon coming to power.

Addressing supporters in Chennai, Vijay pledged 200 units of free electricity for households, free bus travel for women, and the introduction of special laws aimed at ensuring women's safety and eradicating drug-related issues in the state.

Appealing to voters, he said, "I appeal to the people to save Tamil Nadu from Stalin sir. I request all of you to vote for the Whistle symbol. Even if you are abroad, please come and vote for the Whistle symbol."

Taking aim at political rivals, Vijay criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"If there is any issue and Vijay comes out and speaks, allegations are immediately made by Edappadi Palaniswami, who has lost ten times," and questioned, "Why do you hide only in a constituency near Salem? Can you contest in any other constituency in Tamil Nadu?" Vijay said.

Calling for a political change, he said, "During the Bhogi festival, we throw away old things. In the same way, let us throw away both the DMK and the AIADMK and bring in a new party that will provide fresh and good governance."

The State will vote in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the State elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)