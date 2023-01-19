New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A three-member CPI(M) delegation led by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the Election Commission on Thursday and asked it to undertake emergency measures for conducting a free and fair poll in Tripura especially in view of the recent violence there.

Several people were injured allegedly in a clash between BJP and Congress supporters in Tripura's Majlishpur. The incident happened soon after the dates of Tripura assembly election were announced.

A CPI(M) team met the Election Commission to raise the issue and submitted a memorandum.

"It is extremely disturbing that in the immediate aftermath of the full team visit of the Election Commission of India to Tripura, severe violence have been unleashed against the leaders and activists of the opposition parties including the CPI(M).

"It is ironical that these developments take place after the concrete assurance given by the delegation of the ECI to the people of Tripura that a violence-free and fair election will be held," the CPI (M) said in the memorandum.

The Left party said the intensity of the attacks and the violence has increased after the announcement of the polls on Wednesday.

"We are urging you to undertake emergency measures for conducting a free and fair poll for the state assembly in contrast to what has been happening during the last five years. We expect a firm and decisive action on the part of the Election Commission," it said.

