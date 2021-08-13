Ballia (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) An undertrial fled a temporary jail here by breaking the window of a bathroom, police said Friday.

Suraj Gupta, who was arrested with illegal arms in Narahi area on August 2, was lodged in the Sukhpura temporary jail and he managed to escape Thursday, Sukhpura SHO Gaganraj Singh said.

The accused is a resident of Buxar in the neighboring state of Bihar.

An FIR has been filed by Deputy Jailor P K Saroj in the jail break case, and police has launched a manhunt to nab Gupta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)