Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Monday said it was unfortunate that the elected Chief Minister jumped over the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada and allegedly "engaged" in a scuffle with police.

Reacting to the incident, Sharma said, "It is very unfortunate that an elected Chief Minister jumps over the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada and engages in a scuffle with police. "We are the ones who form laws, we should not take it into our hands...The youth can also come onto the streets by holding stones, getting provoked as the chief minister is fighting with the police."

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Omar Abdullah on Monday jumped over the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar's Naqshband Sahib to offer prayers after allegedly being stopped by the security forces.

The development came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police sealed the Martyrs' cemetery and confined top political leaders, including Abdullah, inside their residences. barring them from visiting the Martyrs' Graveyard (Mazar-e-Shuhada), to mark the anniversary of the protesters shot dead by Maharaja Hari Singh's Dogra forces on July 13, 1931.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 83.66% Voters in State To Be Included in Draft Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

Abdullah said that he did not inform anyone before visiting the Mazar-e-Shuhada since he was house arrested yesterday on Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

"Paid my respects & offered Fatiha at the graves of the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The unelected government tried to block my way forcing me to walk from Nawhatta chowk. They blocked the gate to Naqshband Sb shrine forcing me to scale a wall. They tried to physically grapple me but I was not going to be stopped today," Abdullah posted on X.

The graveyard is attached to the shrine of Khwaja Bahawuddin Naqshbandi.

Martyrs' Day in Kashmir which was earlier observed as an official holiday in the State was delisted after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)