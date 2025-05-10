Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Various fragments and pieces of unidentified debris were recovered from the Lasjan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday morning.

Visuals from the incident spot showcase that the debris was found between a cluster of houses. The local residents narrowly escaped from the situation.

According to a local resident, Ashraf, an explosion was heard at around 05:45 am. He spotted a blast in the air, after which he found out fragments of unidentified debris scattered in various parts of the house. He contacted with the local head after which the police arrived at the spot and recovered the fragments.

"There was a loud explosion at 5.45 am...Following that, we came here...There was an object found lying here...We called up the Local Head, who then called up the Police. They came and retrieved it then. We didn't know what it was...There are no casualties", he told ANI.

Other than Srinagar, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning. Visuals from the site showed fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris."It happened at 5 am; afterwards I came to know about the blast...no one is injured," he said.

"There was a loud blast; we think it was from a drone that was brought down; not much damage has happened," said another resident of the village.

"There was a blast and we rushed out; parts of this drone are lying around... What they are doing is wrong; we are giving them a befitting reply," said another villager.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said.Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential." (ANI)

