Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Two unidentified individuals fired at the car of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor in Kurla on Monday night at around 8 pm.

The BMC contractor, identified as Suraj Pratap Singh, was unharmed.

According to police, the incident happened in the Kapadia Nagar area of Kurla, Mumbai when Suraj and his friend Pankaj were going to Suraj's home in his car from the L ward of BMC.

ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Govind Gambhire of Kurla Police, said, "Two people suddenly came in front of the car and opened fire at the contractor Suraj Singh."

"The bullet missed Suraj Singh and hit his car, after which Suraj Singh somehow left from there in his car and came to the police station," the ACP added.

The duo fled the spot after the incident, the police informed.

Suraj Singh, while talking to the media said, "The firing happened from the left-hand side. Pankaj was sitting right next to me. The armed man was ready to shoot at us. I resorted to rash driving and jumped the signal. I went directly to the police station."

"I reported the entire matter to the police. As soon as I informed the police about the incident, Kurla police reached the spot," he added.

According to the police, the attack must have been planned due to enmity or some contract-related issue.

Suraj also informed that he had been receiving threat-calls regarding a tender that he had taken up.

"I have been receiving calls regarding tenders. They have been threatening me over calls for some time now. I had helped a fellow contractor earlier. Now I have filled a tender so they are trying to take revenge."

The Kurla police have registered a case under IPC 307, 34, Arms Act.

The police added, "Separate teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The Crime Branch will also investigate the matter. CCTV is also being scanned to identify the accused." (ANI)

