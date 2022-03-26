Patna, Mar 26 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday called for bringing in a uniform civil code.

The Minister who pointed to moves by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to bring in a uniform civil code, said it was a step in the right direction.

“Now Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has …taken a very good step. There should be a uniformity of law across the country,” Singh said referring to the setting up of a committee in the BJP-ruled hill state based on the recommendations of which a uniform civil code may be introduced.

Earlier too in February Singh had called for bringing in a common civil code soon after the hijab controversy had broken out, terming it as the need of the hour.

The Union minister who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar also iterated allegations of “persecution of Hindus” in his constituency and expressed anguish over recent protests by JD(U), here, where his effigies were burnt.

“Such acts came from members of the NDA”, Singh remarked grimly referring to the burning of effigies, and added “I would, however, like to assert that I shall fight for the rights of Hindus at all costs. Where will the Hindus of my constituency go if the administration keeps brushing things under the carpet, under pressure from politics of vote bank”.

A couple of incidents had taken place in Begusarai last week which the administration had dubbed as clashes between two groups. Though the accused in the clashes were arrested, Singh insisted that the majority community was given a raw deal in the case.

Singh had formerly been a minister in the state cabinet and used to be in news for defying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A strong votary of a population control law, which Kumar has disapproved of, Singh frowned upon suggestions that such a move could face stiff opposition from orthodox Muslims.

“Such a law is required in keeping with the fact that our density of population is already more than what we can handle. It is not a political issue. It is a social issue. States and districts across the country cannot be governed through religious laws like Sharia”, the BJP leader fumed.

