New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The apparent inability in putting forth the submissions efficiently compounded problems of a judicial services aspirant as the Supreme Court Tuesday ordered the Registry of Madhya Pradesh High Court to file in sealed cover his answer sheets along with the questions for its perusal.

A lawyer, who was successful under the reserved category in the preliminary examination held by the Jabalpur Branch of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the higher judicial services, has challenged the change in age criteria.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy was of the prima facie view that the issue of changing age criteria for selection of a candidate as additional district and sessions judge was well within the rights of the high court.

Duwarakya Sawale has challenged the decision of the high court to change the age from 48 years to 45 for selection of candidates in higher judicial services (HJS) in the state and sought relaxation for himself on the age count.

“You are not clear at all. We are not happy with the way the party in person is arguing,” the visibly irked bench observed.

“We are unable to understand your arguments. You want to become a District Judge but you do not know how to argue a case,” the bench said.

As the petitioner lawyer kept arguing, the bench, which was unable to decipher the submissions, ordered the high court registry by saying, “Please produce his answer sheets along with the multiple choice question question papers in sealed cover.”

The main examination for the HJS is scheduled to be held in the last week of August.

The apex court has now posted his plea for hearing in the second week of August.

