Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Rakshabandhan program of a women's self-help group organised in Vidisha district on Wednesday and got a rakhi tied to mark the occasion.

Union Minister Chouhan also emphasised that it is a threat of affection, love, and warmth and he resolved that there should not be any difficulties in the lives of women.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said, "I see goddesses in women and serving them is worship of Devi maa to me. Today, sisters tied Rakhi on my wrist. This is a thread of affection, love, and warmth. The resolve is that there should be no trouble or difficulty in the lives of sisters. There should not be any women who ask for, but they should be economically empowered so that they can become givers. I am happy that the resolution taken by the Prime Minister to create three crore Lakhpati Didi is nearing two crore, and soon we will achieve the target."

The Union Minister further appealed to everyone to buy products made within the country and use indigenous products, thereby increasing employment opportunities and strengthening the economy.

"I appeal to all my countrymen that this is the time to live for the nation. Independence Day is just around the corner, and living for the nation means we should buy only things made in our country and use indigenous products. Whatever items come into our homes, let us resolve to buy only things made in our country so that employment opportunities increase and the economy strengthens. If this India of 144 crore people stands together, no one can stop it from becoming number one in the world," he added.

Additionally, Chouhan also participated in the Tiranga Yatra and Swadeshi March organised in the district on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over five lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

