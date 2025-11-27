Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will visit multiple locations in Punjab on Thursday, 27 November, to review rural development initiatives and interact with farming communities. His day-long programme includes meetings in Moga and Jalandhar districts, focusing on agriculture practices, MNREGA implementation, and post-flood relief measures.

The visit will begin at the Ransingh Kalan village in Moga, where the Union Minister will interact with farmers and villagers. Ransingh Kalan has gained recognition for its sustained efforts in eco-friendly farming. For the last six years, farmers in the village have not engaged in stubble burning. Instead, they have managed crop residue through scientific methods, which has led to increased soil fertility and a reduction of nearly 30% in the use of chemical fertilisers. The Minister is expected to discuss these practices with the community and understand their outcomes.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 27: Wipro, Asian Paints, and Oberoi Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Chouhan will then reach Udham Singh Nagar in Jalandhar, where he will meet beneficiaries of MNREGA. Ahead of the visit, the Union Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the number of MNREGA workdays in Punjab has been increased from 100 to 150. He stated that this decision aims to support labourers affected by the recent floods in the state.

Following this, Chouhan will conduct a review meeting on rural development schemes in Jalandhar. Officials from the district administration and related departments are expected to brief him on ongoing programmes and progress made in rural infrastructure and livelihood sectors.

Also Read | Washington DC Shooting: 2 National Guard Personnel Shot on Thanksgiving Eve Near the US White House, Alleged Shooter Identified As Afghanistan National Rahmanullah Lakanwat (Watch Video).

Later, the Minister will address a press conference at the District Magistrate's Office in Jalandhar, where he is likely to share key observations from his field visits and outline the Centre's support measures for the state.

The day's engagements will conclude with an interaction with farmers at the ICAR-Central Potato Research Centre in Jalandhar. Discussions are expected to focus on crop research, productivity, and new agricultural technologies relevant to the region.

Chouhan's visit comes at a time when Punjab continues its efforts to adopt sustainable farming practices and recover from recent natural disasters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)