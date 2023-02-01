Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Other than the increase in the Income Tax limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, there is nothing relevant for the people in the Union Budget, BRS leader K Kavitha said on Wednesday reacting to the annual financial exercise presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Also Read | Budget 2023: TV Prices to Come Down by Up to Rs 3,000 As Govt Reduces Custom Duty on Imported Parts.

Pointing out that the budget failed to address the current situation wherein people are losing jobs, the BRS MLC said she was hoping that the Central government would come out with a comprehensive strategy on the issue.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Octogenarian Moves Madras High Court Claiming To Be Half-Brother of Late CM J Jayalalithaa.

"Overall, other than the tax exemption that they gave from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, nothing seems to be relevant to the people. They gave ornate statements like youth empowerment et cetera. Nothing is mentioned on that," she said.

Kavitha further said that though the budget mentioned about Rs 10 lakh crore investments earmarked for infrastructure, there is no clarity given to which infrastructure sector that the funds would be spent on.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter further said the budget also failed to give a roadmap as to how the country would become a developed nation in the next 25 years.

"Today, India's per capita income is USD 2,000. It has to go up to USD 12,000 if it has to go to the category of developed nation. But there is no clear roadmap on that. This is what I want to ask. Unfortunately, there are more than 800-900 schemes already announced in the last four years and they have no idea what has happened to them," she said.

According to her, the NDA government at the Centre announced several schemes during the last eight years and no state has received any benefit out of it.

On the proposed 175 nursing colleges that Sitharaman mentioned in the budget, Kavitha said those institutions will be given where there are medical colleges sanctioned by the Centre and Telangana would not get one as it does not have one.

"This is a budget to cover up the failures of the Modi government, but unfortunately numbers don't lie," she charged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)