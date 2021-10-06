New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

Addressing a Cabinet briefing, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1984.73 crore.

"In addition, the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7,000 per month. However, the maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days," he stated.

Thakur further informed that about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the scheme.

He added that payment of PLB to eligible Railways employees is made each year before the Dusshera holidays, so the decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well.

"The PLB amount of 78 days' wages were paid for the financial years from 2010-11 to 2019-20. For the year 2020-21, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways," he stated. (ANI)

